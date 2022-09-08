Test Match Special Live starring ‘Aggers’ and Glenn McGrath coming to Northampton

A popular cricket radio programme will bring its live tour to Northampton next year.

Test Match Special Live, which is the theatre show of BBC 5Live’s cricket commentary and programme – Test Match Special - will head to the Royal & Derngate in April 2023.

Starring Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew and Australian bowling legend Glenn McGrath, the show will see the cricketing icons relive the finest moments from Ashes history and face audience questions.

Jonathan Agnew and Glenn McGrath will bring Test Match Special Live to Northampton next year.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aggers, McGrath and special guests will also provide forthright opinions on the issues facing cricket today.

A veteran of 16 Ashes series behind the microphone, Aggers has witnessed some of the most remarkable games the sport has ever seen. The Test Match Special Live audiences will be treated to the inside story of England’s wins in 2005 and 2010/11 and be taken into the commentary box for the innings by Ben Stokes at Headingley in 2019.

Aggers said: “We had such a fantastic time on our debut tour that the TMS team has decided to do it all again – and this time with an Ashes twist.

“Glenn and I are really looking forward to reliving those legendary series of the past as well as looking ahead to what should be another intriguing series.

“The show will be the perfect appetiser ahead of a fascinating Ashes summer.”

Since its inception in 1957, TMS has followed thousands of matches through iconic voices

that include John Arlott, Brian Johnston, Aggers and Sir Geoffrey Boycott.

TMS’s debut live theatre tour in early 2022 was a sell out.

Guests on the previous tour included the likes of Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Steven Finn, Ebony Rainford-Brent and TMS super-fan Stephen Fry.

Glenn added: “Next summer is shaping up to be another intriguing series and I am really looking forward to touring the UK with Aggers to talk all things Ashes, share some of my experiences and look ahead to the summer’s test action.”

The 2023 tour will see the show visit 17 venues, including Royal & Derngate on April 17, 2023.