Young says Northants 'will keep fighting' against high-flying Hampshire

The County will resume their second innings on 153 for three, still 72 runs in arrear of the title-chasing home side's first innings total of 400 for nine declared.

Young and his team endured a difficult third day, as they were bowled out in their first innings for just 175, losing nine wickets for a paltry 95 runs having resumed on 77 for one overnight.

Northants had no answer to the bowling of Kyle Barker (4-52) and Keith Barker (3-41).

Northants skipper Will Young

Thing looked to be going much better when Northants were asked to follow on, as Young and opening partner Emilio Gay put on 98 for the first wicket.

But three quick wickets fell before close, including Young and Gay for an excellent 74, to leave Northants right up against it as they look to secure an unlikely draw at the Ageas Bowl.

Josh Cobb (13no) and Rob Keogh (10no) were the unbeaten batters overnight, and they will be hoping to dig in and bat long to frustrate their hosts on the final day.

"We would have liked to have done the job and batted for a longer time in the first innings and pick up a couple of batting bonus points, but it wasn't to be," rued Young.

"We were asked to bat again and showed more resilience.

"We knew there would be some sore bodies in the Hampshire camp so broke it down spell by spell to make them keep coming back.

"It was looking good for a while but it was a little disappointing to lose three wickets at the end.

"They are a very good side and if they get one wicket all their tails go up and it is very tricky again.

"We let them in and left the door ajar but we will keep fighting."

Young, who was dismissed for a belligerent 20 from 71 balls, heaped praise on his opening partner Gay.

"I thought Emilio played well in both innings," said the New Zealander.

"I think he'll be kicking himself he didn't bat longer in one of them.

"As an opening bat you have to apply yourself and take the runs and Emilio has his methods."