Still time for a spine-tingling adventure as the spooky season continues this weekend at Drayton Manor
The ultimate spooktacular destination filled with frights and delights aplenty for all the family
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:11 GMT- 1 min read
There is still time to make the most of spooky season with a trip to Drayton Manor this Halloween.
Get ready for a spine-tingling adventure this spooky season, with Halloween at Drayton Manor which is running until Sunday (November 5) .
Don’t miss out on Hay Bale Trail, Thomas Land Spooky Shows, Thomas Land Trick or Treat and Rory’s Boo Bash.
For more information and tickets visit https://www.draytonmanor.co.uk