Plane-lovers will have several chances to see the Red Arrows flying above Northamptonshire in the space of just three days.

The aerobatics team has a busy few days ahead, thanks to several aerial displays across the UK.

On Friday (July 1), the iconic planes will fly from their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire to Exeter ahead of two southern air shows on Saturday (July 2).

The Red Arrows will fly over Northamptonshire several times this weekend.

As the team transits from base down south, they will pass over Northampton. They are expected to be seen over the south east of the town at approximately 3.33pm.

Following displays in Teignmouth and Wales on Saturday, the team will bed down at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, before making a return to Northamptonshire on Sunday (July 3) for a display at the British Grand Prix.

The planes will set off from Brize Norton at 2.08pm before flying over Brackley at 2.14pm and then Silverstone for the display at 2.15pm.

The Red Arrows flight path for July 1.

They will then fly over Silverstone again at 2.53pm before heading back to Brize Norton with an expected arrival time of 3.04pm.

And if that is not enough, Red Arrow fans in the west of the county, may get a third chance to see the planes as they fly over Flore at 9.02pm on their transit back to their Lincolnshire base.

The information above is provided by MilitaryAirshows.co.uk. Timings could change depending on weather conditions.