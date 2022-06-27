The British Grand Prix will be held in Northamptonshire this weekend.

A temporary one-way system will be introduced on the A43 in Northamptonshire as 400,000 F1 fans are set to descend onto the Silverstone Circuit.

The British Grand Prix runs from Thursday (30 June) to Sunday (3 July) and organisers expect an attendance of 400,000 across the four days with both race day and Saturday already sold out.

National Highways will introduce a one-way system on the main A43 and extra traffic officers will patrol the area to deal with any incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways network resilience planner Jamie Tomlin said: “This is the biggest date in the motor racing calendar in this country and many thousands of people will be heading to Silverstone this weekend with a large number using our roads.

“We are working closely with Silverstone to manage traffic flow and would urge people travelling to the circuit to follow the signs on the motorways and their car parking pass rather than sat navs. Whilst sat navs will get them to the circuit, depending on which car park is required they may need to leave by different slip roads.

“People should allow extra time for journeys and make sure they are properly prepared, for example carrying out pre-journey vehicle checks and carrying bottled water, particularly in hot weather.”

To ease traffic congestion, the A43 northbound will be one way from the B4525 interchange to Silverstone on both Saturday and Sunday from approximately 7am until around 1pm. The A43 southbound will be closed to through traffic at Silverstone.

From approximately 2pm until 8pm, the A43 southbound will be one way from Silverstone to the B4525 interchange while the A43 northbound will be one way from Silverstone to Towcester/BP roundabout.

Local people are also being warned of a one-way system operating on Dadford Road South from Friday through to Sunday.

For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysWMIDS Twitter feed.