An Easter egg hunt for dogs is taking place at this luxury Northampton doggy day care

Dogs in Northampton will be able to join in the chocolatey fun this Easter with an egg hunt for pooches taking place in Wootton.

Teddy’s Dog Care, situated in Newport Pagnell Road, is hosting an exclusive Easter egg hunt for dogs complete with balloons, an Easter bunny and – of course – baskets of pet-friendly treats.Owner of Teddy’s Dog Care, Michelle Wilson, said: “The venue is fully secure and enclosed, we are going to decorate it and have balloons – lots of ‘Instagrammable’ things. I thought, let’s make people say wow as they walk through the gates.

"The dogs can go off lead and have a run around. I thought let’s make it a bit special. We put out a ticket link and already half of them are gone.”

Michelle Wilson at Teddy's Dog Care

Owners will be able to book 30 minute slots ahead of the event so their pooches can hunt for a variety of dog friendly chocolates and hard boiled eggs across the day care’s fully enclosed outdoor adventure playground area.

Dogs will then be able to have some photographs with the Easter bunny.

Michelle said she is looking forward to seeing the smiles on people’s faces. She continued: “I want people, as they leave, to say they had a really good time and see dogs’ tails wagging and just bring a bit of fun during these hard times.”

Michelle said: "I think people these days treat their dogs as kids. I certainly do with my Teddy and it’s really nice to find something fun to do for your dog. It’s just as much for the humans as it is for the dogs.”

Teddy's Dog Care in Wootton, Northampton.

Teddy's Dog Care was founded by Michelle in 2010 after she adopted her 12-year-old pug, Teddy, who inspired her to expand her love and care to more small dogs in the county.

The business is now based at The Lodge in Wootton, which boasts an 'Instagram-worthy' reception area, an adventure playground for playful pooches and an area called 'The Snug' for calmer and older dogs.