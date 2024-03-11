ReStore Northampton and The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation launch Easter Egg Campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restore Northampton looks to bring communities to life through love and compassion, offering support at the point of crisis, and bringing families and individuals into community where their basic needs, such as food, children’s clothing and essentials are met. Last year, Northampton Foodbank gave out 9000 food parcels, and their Growbaby service gave out over 450 parcels of essentials to families in need. ReStore’s focus is strengthening families and taking an approach that develops skills and confidence and builds resilience in families The team at Restore welcomes everyone from across the diverse community in Northampton, and ‘look to be a hand up, rather than a handout’.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation was initially established during the 2020 COVID lockdown, in response to the struggles being faced by the local community. Their foodbank has since supported over 80,000 people, and they provide a broad range of other welfare services. These include three weekly social clubs, home and garden renovations, educational opportunities and much more. The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s goal is to support the entire community, filling gaps other services may not have been able to reach. Their foodbank works with other 70 Northamptonshire schools and welfare organisations.

Both charities have previously ran Easter egg campaigns and similar projects, as their foodbanks largely support families with children. This year, in a collaborative effort, they have decided to come together and combine resources – aiming to support even more children than before. ReStore will be focusing their efforts on children under 5, while The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation focuses on school-aged children.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, said: ‘Our food bank is a major lifeline to so many families in our community, but I think it’s really important to also remember that these families, especially the children, deserve to experience the joys of holidays and events just like anyone else too. So many families are really struggling to make ends meet with the Cost of Living, and spending an extra few pounds on some Easter chocolate is a luxury many can’t afford right now.’. She continued, ‘Children shouldn’t have to miss out, so donations are really appreciated, as they can make a huge difference for these families. In working together with ReStore, we are in an even better position to provide support.’

Anya Willis, CEO of Restore Northampton, said, ‘working in partnership makes such a difference in supporting families and individuals in need, so we’re pleased to join with the McCarthy Dixon Foundation in blessing our families with Easter Eggs. As a small charity in the heart of Northampton, every little bit of support makes a difference and we’re so grateful. We couldn’t do what we do without our supporters.’

If you’d like to support this cause and donate, you can drop your donations into:

ReStore Northampton’s Rear Entrance on 42 Sheep Street, Northampton, Accessed via Newlands Car Park

Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 9:30am-2:30pm. Or contact [email protected] to arrange a drop off time on a Monday.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation at 67 Grove Road, Northampton, NN1 3LJ.