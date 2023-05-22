Residents invited to drinks and tour at Northampton pub that could be 900 years old

Residents are invited to drinks and a tour of a Northampton pub that could be 900 years old.

The Old Black Lion in Marefair is currently under renovation to give it a new lease of life.

At a recent dig, archaeologists uncovered evidence that the site could have been in use for 900 years or more. Among the finds are examples of some of the earliest glazed ceramics to be made in England.

Derek Roberts, who is leading the dig, said: “The finds here show that the site of the Old Black Lion was in use for centuries before the devastating fire of 1675 that destroyed the original pub. Maybe as far back as the 1150s or earlier.”

Now the archaeologists want to share their finds with locals, so are inviting them for a tour and a drink.

The historic site is currently undergoing a £2.6 million restoration thanks to investment by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, West Northamptonshire Council and the Architectural Heritage Fund.

The work will bring the old pub back to life and provide a new national office for the Churches Conservation Trust, the national charity that cares for churches at risk, including the neighbouring Grade 1 listed St Peter’s church.