Multi-million pound restoration works at historic Northampton town centre pub BEGIN – target completion date revealed

Multi-million pound works to rescue an historic pub in Northampton town centre have officially begun – with a target completion date revealed.

On Tuesday (March 28), building work began to restore the Old Black Lion pub in Marefair.

The works are part of the Churches Conservation Trust’s (CCT) ambitious project to regenerate the Old Black Lion, which is a Grade II listed building, next door to St Peter’s Church.

The ground was broken on Tuesday (March 28) as multi-million pound restoration works begin at Old Black Lion in Marefair

The milestone was marked by a small gathering of those involved in the project including contractors Midland Conservation Limited, the CCT, the Friends of St Peter’s Church and representatives of West Northamptonshire Council, who are key funders of the project.

Hannah Parham, regeneration project manager, from the CCT, said: “The aim of the project is to restore the Old Black Lion as a pub, open for business and once again serving the local community.

“The idea is that the refurbished pub will provide hospitality for visitors and volunteers at St Peter’s Church, supporting the work of the Friends of St Peter’s Church and encouraging beneficial uses of the church for concerts, performances and events.

"The revitalised pub could also generate funds for the repair and conservation of St Peter’s Church and to support the work of CCT more broadly, providing the church with a more sustainable future. In addition, CCT’s national office will be located on the first floor of the Old Black Lion.

A target completion date for the works has been set for spring 2024

"It’s been a huge effort from the CCT team, the design team, contractors, and our partners and friends in Northampton to reach this major milestone of starting conservation works on site; we are excited to see the building transformed over the coming months.”

Enabling and demolition works took place last summer and now the main conservation repair works can begin; a third contract for fitting out the pub and offices will follow in November 2023, according to the CCT.

Jason Graham, managing director of Midland Conservation Limited said: “We’re delighted and honoured that the CCT is entrusting us with this historic building because it’s such a significant landmark in the town’s heritage.”

The refurbishment should be completed by Spring 2024, with the publican opening the pub shortly afterwards, according to the CCT.

Northampton Town Council Leader, Jane Birch said: “I’m delighted the works have started because it’s bringing back an historic building, one of our oldest in the town, back into use.

"The partnership with St Peter’s is absolutely fantastic because it offers St Peter’s greatly increased opportunities to welcome visitors.

"It’s a brilliant project. It’s putting Northampton on the map nationally.”

A CCT spokeswoman said the project will cost £3.5m, of which £3m is capital expenditure. CCT was awarded a National Lottery Heritage Fund Enterprise Grant of £1,841,800 in 2016; in November 2022, this was augmented by £794,405, to reflect rising costs.

Funding has also been granted by HM Treasury’s Towns Fund, West Northamptonshire Council, the Architectural Heritage Fund and West Northamptonshire Development Corporation.

The project has received £315,000 of Towns Fund support, and the delivery is supported by the Northampton Forward Board and forms part of the Marefair ‘Heritage Gateway’.