Red Arrows to fly over Northamptonshire this weekend - where and when to see them

The Red Arrows will fly over Northamptonshire this weekend as they return to base following an airshow down south and a Royal flypast.

Following a performance at the English Riviera Airshaw in Torbay, the Red Arrows will complete a flypast at Southampton Docks and then another at Buckingham Palace at 5.05pm.

They will also stop for fuel at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on their way back to their base – RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows will fly over Northamptonshire on Sunday (June 5).

Where and when to see the Red Arrows over Northamptonshire?

During the Red Arrows’ journey home, residents in Northamptonshire will be able to catch a glimpse.

According to MilitaryAirshows.co.uk, the Red Arrows will pass over Collingtree, Northampton at around 7.25pm on Sunday (June 5) before flying over Brixworth and Lamport and out of the north of the county.

The route and timings could change depending on weather conditions. Met Office has issued a yellow warning for storms from midnight to 6pm on Sunday.