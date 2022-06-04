Soggy street parties could be on the horizon across Northamptonshire after the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for storms.

The warning is in place is for Sunday (June 5) from midnight until 6pm.

The national weather service says the thunderstorm could “cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding”.

The Met Office yellow warning for storms in Northamptonshire on June 5.

As well as the whole of Northamptonshire, the weather warning also covers a large part of England and Wales.

Local forecaster Jamie Dunlop, from @NNweather, said: “Showers or longer spells of rain with a risk of thunderstorms, hail and torrential rain could affect parts of the county tomorrow.”

For Northampton, Met Office is predicting a 90 percent chance of rain between 6am and 7am and a 80 percent chance of rain at 9am.