Red Arrows swap Northampton's Lift Tower for Wembley Arch and Euro 2020 final

The Red Arrows flew over Wembley just before kick-off in last night's final

Northampton not only missed out on seeing football come home, it missed out on a Red Arrows flypast on Sunday.

But good news is fans of the RAF acrobatic team will not have long to wait for a view of them over the county.

The Red Arrows were due to buzz the Lift Tower at around 600mph on Sunday afternoon on their way back to their Lincolnshire base from an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Dinner at RAF Scampton had to be kept warm, however, as they were diverted at short notice to fly over Wembley moments before the 8pm kick-off in England's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The new route took them west-to-east over the Arch before turning north up the A1 rather than the A508, putting them over Huntingdon rather than Northampton.