Northampton fans' mother of all hangovers after watching England lose Euro 2020 final
Fans who queued from 8am saw penalty shootout end the dream 15 hours later
Monday, 12th July 2021, 7:42 am
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 7:48 am
So football didn't come home after all but Northampton s footy fans made the most the dream while it lasted.
Some were queuing at 8am to get into the towns pubs and clubs and get the best seat in the house for England's Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
And a mere 15 hours later they were sobbing into their Peronis and Prosecco after Italy's shootout victory.
These were the scenes at the Black Prince in Abington Square — which had been booked up from moments after Wednesday's semi-final victory over Denmark.
Pictures: DAVID JACKSON
Page 1 of 5