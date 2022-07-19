Popular Northamptonshire maize maze to reopen this weekend in time for summer holidays

A popular Northamptonshire family day out will return this weekend ahead of the school summer holidays.

The maize maze at Grange Farm in Harpole will reopen on Saturday (July 23) for its third year of family fun.

Following a farmyard theme last year and a strawberry theme the year before, this year, the maze will be themed around a Queen Bee, paying homage to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, as visitors are tasked with helping ‘Betty the Bee’ find the missing jewels from her crown.

Part owner of the field Teresa Drage said: “We have 3.5km to wander and beautiful views over the Northamptonshire countryside from our bridge.

“The maze itself is about being up for the challenge and having a bit of fun. It’s about getting children off their computer games and into the fresh air, enjoying the countryside.

“We also have a mini maze for younger children and a cafe with hot and cold drinks, ice creams and homemade cakes.

“There are some lovely photo opportunities around the maze and we also accept private booking for larger parties in the evenings offering stunning sunset views over the local landscape.”

The maze is open daily during the summer holidays from 10am until 5pm. During September, it will be open on weekends only.

No booking is necessary as visitors can pay on the day.

The farm also runs pick your own strawberries, which will be available intermittently during the summer - weather dependent.