Popular Christmas fair at Northampton's Delapré Abbey’s returns later this month

A popular Christmas fair held at Northampton’s Delapré Abbey will be returning later this month.

From Saturday (November 26), the abbey will be transformed into a Christmas Fair. For two weekends visitors can pick up handmade and unique gifts from a wide variety of local stallholders selling everything from candles and jewellery to cakes. The fair, which has sold out for the past two years, will take place inside the abbey’s historic rooms, which will be decorated for the season and include a giant 18ft Christmas tree.

And for the third year running, the abbey team will be asking all visitors to donate an item of food to Northampton Hope Centre and Food Aid Far Cotton to help tackle poverty this Christmas.

Richard Clinton chief executive of Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust said: “This year it seemed more relevant than ever to continue to support Northampton Hope Centre and Food Aid Far Cotton through our Christmas Fair. The generosity of our visitors to the Fair with food donations over the past two years has been humbling, and we’re pleased to be able to facilitate this. We look forward to welcoming our talented stallholders and the public to the Abbey once more this Christmas.”

Delapré Abbey’s Christmas Fair takes place from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday November 26 and 27, plus the following weekend on Saturday Sunday December 3 and 4. Entry is £1 plus a donation of an item of food.

What else is on at Delapre this Christmas?

• Candlelit ToursExperience the Abbey by candlelight on this wonderfully festive, special out-of-hours tour. Hear about the Abbey’s history and its people whilst exploring the nooks and crannies of this spectacular building.

£15 per person including mince pies and mulled wine.

• Santa’s Grotto

Meet Father Christmas at the Abbey and ask him what you’d like for Christmas. Receive a present lovingly wrapped by his team of elves and hear a Christmas story.

£8 per child/£5 with an annual pass

• Winter Light Trail

The Winter Light Trail returns with a new and longer trail. Step into a magical woodland trail taking you round the grounds of the Abbey and the Walled Garden. Relax after the trail and book a chalet with a drink and some food from local independent vendors and the Après Ski Bar.

• A Christmas CarolBe delighted as the Cratchits have a very merry Christmas and watch on as Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. This classic festive story will be performed by some of Northampton’s finest actors accompanied by a Magic Lantern and slides from both the Victorian era and the twenty-first century.

Adults £15, Children £12. Price including mince pies, mulled wine and a seasonal drink for children.

• Wreath Making

In these workshops, you will learn how to make your own wreath from scratch using Buff Willow and materials foraged from the grounds of Delapré Abbey.

£20 per session including tea/coffee and festive refreshments

