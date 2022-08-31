Delapré Abbey confirms Winter Light Trail in Northampton will return this Christmas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winter Light Trail is returning to Northampton this Christmas bigger and better than last year - and tickets go on sale next week.

Visitors are invited to discover an array of magical light installations at Delapré Abbey from November 18, 2021 to January 2, 2023.

The Chronicle & Echo was invited to a sneak-preview of the event, ahead of its debut last year. The displays were described as “nothing short of awe-inspiring.”

The Winter Light Trail at Delapre Abbey in 2021. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As visitors entered the Abbey’s grounds, they were immediately greeted with a bar and outdoor seating area adorned with fairy lights. Surrounding the mini seating area, were cosy mini chalets where guests could enjoy a steaming mulled wine, winter warmer or Christmas cocktail.

Ramblers were dazzled by the festive displays and special effects as they ventured through the trail and encountered sparkling tree lines flooded in colour, tunnels of light, soundscapes and larger than life illuminations.

This year, organisers have promised a brand new trail experience that spans over 1.25 miles through the woodland, walled garden and grounds of the historic abbey.

There will additionally be a selection of local, independent food vendors, Apres Ski bar and children’s funfair attractions.

Tickets will go on sale from Friday, September 9.

If the weather presents a hazard and a risk to safety, any decision to cancel the event will be taken by 2pm on the day. Customers will be notified by email and text message and informed of the re-booking process.