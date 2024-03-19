Opinion: A Better Future for Transport: National Challenges, Community Solutions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CTA Manifesto for the next UK General Election – A Better Future for Transport: National Challenges, Community Solutions – calls for a new and dynamic partnership between the next UK Government, CTA and the Community Transport sector.

It’s time for #CommunitySolutions to our national challenges:

A shrinking bus network ;

; An ageing population ;

; The future of the NHS and social care ;

; Climate change ;

; Poverty, inequality and the cost-of-living crisis ; and,

; and, Levelling up the nations and regions of the UK.

Our Manifesto

Our Manifesto therefore focuses on 5 priorities:

Modernising for Growth Improving Access to Health and Social Care Investing in Community Solutions Accelerating Community-Led Climate Action Delivering a Fair Deal for Volunteers

For each of our 5 priority areas you’ll hear about the real-life challenges facing our members, their passengers and their communities, as well as the 18 #CommunitySolutions we’re putting forward to deliver a better future for transport.

We urge every candidate and every party standing in the 2024 UK General Election to listen to the Community Transport sector and work with us in the months and years ahead – the cost of not doing so will be detrimental both for a thriving economy and an inclusive society