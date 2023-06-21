Popular Northampton pick-your-own strawberry field reopens with 'really delicious' fruit this summer
A pick-your-own strawberry field in a Northamptonshire village has reopened and the owner says the strawberries are “really delicious” this year.
Grange Farm in Upper High Street, Harpole has been hosting pick-your-own strawberries for more than 30 years, and after a busy opening weekend (June 15 to June 17), the activity has proved just as popular as ever.
This week, the farm has had to shut for a two days to let the fruits ripen again, but the owner says the strawberries have relished the recent good weather.
Part-owner of the field Teresa Drage said: “The strawberries taste delicious and lovely and sweet at the moment. They liked the sun.
"I hope it’s a lot of fun. It is partially educational for little ones who don’t know where food comes from. It’s a nice atmosphere and it’s a happy place to be.”
The strawberry field will be open through to the end of the school summer holidays and then on weekends in September.
The field is open to visitors everyday (10am – 7pm on weekdays and 10am – 5pm on weekends) unless the team posts on its Facebook page – Harpole Strawberries – to say otherwise.
Visitors do not pay an entrance fee. They pay for the strawberries they pick, which are £6.95 per kilogram. No booking is required and refreshments are available.
The farm will also open its annual maize maze for the school holidays. Last year’s was themed as ‘Queen Bee’ to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. This year will see the maze take on a ‘Not so far Safari’ theme.