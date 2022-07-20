A Northamptonshire farm will open a pick your own sunflower field for the first time this weekend.

Fromant and Sanders farm in Kislingbury will open fields called Kislingbury Sunnies & Spooks to visitors on Sunday (July 24).

There are around two acres of sunflowers fields and the farm has also lined a similar sized space for a pick your own pumpkin patch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A farm in Kislingbury will open this weekend for pick your own sunflowers.

Owner Harry Fromant said: “We thought it would be good to do something to get the public onto the farm. We want to get as many people on the farm as possible.

“We’d been growing sunflowers from seeds before so we thought we would do this and then pumpkins too.

“People will be able to pick their own sunflowers and take pictures in the fields, then we have pedal tractors for kids to play on and refreshments, as well.”

Harry hopes the grow your own sunflower fields will take the farm through to mid-August before the pumpkins fields open in October.

Pick your own sunflowers will be available from Sunday July 24 to Tuesday July 25, 10am until 5pm. The farm hopes to open Sunday to Tuesday every week, but it will be dependent on crops. Search ‘Kislingbury Sunnies & Spooks’ on Facebook or Instagram to keep up to date with availability.

The activity is paid for on the day and costs £5.50 per person, which includes three sunflower stems. Under threes go free. Visitors are asked to bring their own secateurs.