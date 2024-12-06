Northampton winter light trail to close again on Saturday due to expected high winds
The winter light trail is an annual Christmas event, which sees more than a mile of ‘larger than life’ illuminations, soundscapes and interactive displays around the abbey’s grounds and woodland.
It had to close on Thursday (December 5) as Northampton was covered by a Met Office weather warning for wind. The launch of the event for 2024 for also pushed back from Friday November 22, due to Storm Bert.
Now, Saturday’s sessions have also been cancelled as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain from 3pm today (Friday December 6) until 6am on Sunday (December 8). Winds could reach up to 50mph.
Posting on social media, the organisers said: “Unfortunately due to more severe weather warnings, we need to close the light trail on Saturday December 7 for you and your family's safety. We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience, but your safety is our top priority.
“The Après Bar and mini chalets will also be closed.”
Anyone with tickets booked for the trail and/or the chalets will be emailed with further information on what to do next.
