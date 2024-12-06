Northampton winter light trail to close again on Saturday due to expected high winds

Northampton’s winter light trail at Delapre Abbey will be closed again on Saturday (December 7), due to the predicted high winds.

The winter light trail is an annual Christmas event, which sees more than a mile of ‘larger than life’ illuminations, soundscapes and interactive displays around the abbey’s grounds and woodland.

Now, Saturday’s sessions have also been cancelled as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain from 3pm today (Friday December 6) until 6am on Sunday (December 8). Winds could reach up to 50mph.

Posting on social media, the organisers said: “Unfortunately due to more severe weather warnings, we need to close the light trail on Saturday December 7 for you and your family's safety. We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience, but your safety is our top priority.

“The Après Bar and mini chalets will also be closed.”

Anyone with tickets booked for the trail and/or the chalets will be emailed with further information on what to do next.

For more information, visit the event’s website.