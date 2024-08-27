Northampton Community Theatre is on the move

The Playhouse Theatre in Clare Street, Northampton

After over 60 years, the Playhouse Theatre Group have decided to leave their Clare Street home. This is far from the end of the popular theatre company with members already looking for a new permanent home and temporary solutions for the next year or so.

“There has been an increasing burden on the group, as is the case for many charities across the country, working in a very old building with modern safety requirements, fire risk regulations and various other health and safety rules” said chair of trustees, Bob Entwistle. “With heavy hearts an overwhelming majority of the members decided that the costs were just too great and the time had come to leave”.

The group will however continue bringing quality theatre to the town with immediate future productions taking place at alternative hired locations and, it is hoped, in a new permanent home in the near future.

New chairman of the group, Ben Knight, confirmed that the future is bright and the past won’t be forgotten.

“We’ll be announcing the 24-25 season on our website soon and are looking forward to being able to use different venues suited to the plays we’ll be performing over the next few months. Leaving Clare Street will be difficult for us all but we will be looking at ways to take our memories with us and remembering those former members who treaded the Clare Street boards over the last 60 years.”

Anyone interested in joining the Playhouse Theatre Group or able to offer support, performance or rehearsal space to the Group should contact the committee via email – [email protected]. Also keep an eye on the website - www.playhousenorthampton.com - to keep up to date with the latest performance details and venues.