Northampton Christmas light switch on to include silent disco tent for all the family

A tent specifically for silent discos for all the family will be set up at the Northampton Christmas light switch on this year.

Northampton Town Council – the organisers of the event – has announced Boombastic Events and & Silent Disco will be hosting the silent disco tent at Becket’s Park on Saturday November 25.

The Christmas light switch on is taking part in Becket’s Park this year due to the ongoing work throughout the town centre. The event will be on from 11am until 6pm and, as part of the festivities, there will be four silent disco sessions.

The sessions to chose from will be Christmas hits, pop and retro hits and kids party and singalong songs. Each session is 45 minutes long starting at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm. There will also be a SEND family session at 12:30pm.

Tickets are free, but will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, so booking is essential. Book here on Eventbrite.

What else is on at the Christmas light switch on?

The day of live stage entertainment will begin at 11am, featuring children’s entertainers, a brass band, and performances from local dance and musical groups – plus a festive finale from the Royal & Derngate Community Choir, led by renowned musical director Gareth Fuller.

Panto stars from The Deco’s Cinderella and the Royal & Derngate’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, including Ore Oduba and Wendi Peters, will be joined onstage by Santa, the Mayor of Northampton and some special guests to begin the countdown.

There will also be Christmas karaoke, an ice rink, funfair rides and stalls.

Children can watch festive films on the big screen, join Santa’s elves to make crafts, or relax in the family retreat area with a colouring station, eco play, a reading corner and storytelling sessions.

There will also be stands for food and drink, seasonal produce, community groups and organisations, and businesses.