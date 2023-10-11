Christmas 2023: What’s on in Northampton during the festive season, with the light switch on moved to new location

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you want to start thinking about Christmas or not, the festive season is on the horizon and Christmas activities across Northampton are starting to be announced.

There will be four 40ft Christmas trees taking centre stage across the town – in Becket’s Park opposite 78 Derngate and the Bedford Road crossing, opposite the Guildhall by V&B, in the All Saints’ Church piazza, and at the Abington Square War Memorial.

Here is everything you need to know, with plenty of time to get these dates pencilled in your diary.

Christmas Light Switch on at Becket’s Park – 11am-6pm on November 25

Northampton Town Council has promised a line-up of free, festive fun at Becket’s Park on Saturday, November 25.

This is where the 2023 Christmas light switch on will take place, starting at 11am and finishing at 6pm.

“This year is unique,” said the Town Council. “Due to regeneration works taking place throughout the town centre, the switch on is taking place at the park – providing the perfect atmosphere for a bumper family event.”

Panto stars from The Deco’s Cinderella and the Royal & Derngate’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, including Ore Oduba and Wendi Peters, will be joined onstage by Santa, the Mayor of Northampton and some special guests to begin the countdown.

The day of live stage entertainment will begin at 11am, featuring children’s entertainers, a brass band, and performances from local dance and musical groups – plus a festive finale from the Royal & Derngate Community Choir, led by renowned musical director Gareth Fuller.

You can get into the festive spirit at the Christmas-themed silent disco, sing along to Christmas karaoke, or visit the ice rink, funfair rides and stalls.

Children can watch festive films on the big screen, join Santa’s elves to make crafts, or relax in the family retreat area with a colouring station, eco play, a reading corner and storytelling sessions.

There will also be stands for food and drink, seasonal produce, community groups and organisations, and businesses.

Visitors can take part in the ‘12 Days of Christmas Trail’ by following a route around the town centre to find symbols hidden in shops and businesses.

Everyone taking part in the trail will receive a ticket to enter a draw, with the winner joining the special guests on stage to switch on the lights and receive a special prize.

Carols & Crafts in Northampton Town Centre – 12pm-5pm on December 16

Closer to the big day, you can enjoy Christmas carols and musical performances in the heart of the town from 12pm until 5pm on Saturday, December 16.

There will also be festive crafts available for children and adults, with a variety of workshops planned.

This has been described as “the perfect backdrop to your Christmas shopping” by the Town Council and they encourage people to keep their eyes peeled as more will be revealed in due course.

To keep up to date, visit the Christmas 2023 page of the Town Council’s website here – where any new information will be added.

Here’s what the Northampton Town Centre BID has got planned…

‘Win Your Christmas’ Golden Ticket Giveaway – From November 18

Visitors to Northampton are being given the opportunity to ‘Win Your Christmas’ by taking part in this year’s golden ticket giveaway.

The popular competition will return this year and four lucky winners will each receive £500, simply by hand-posting an entry ticket into special post boxes found in shops and businesses across the town centre.

This will begin from Saturday, November 18 and there is a ‘Wonka’ family fun day planned in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre that day from 11am until 4pm. There will be character walkabouts, stilt walkers, hula hoopers, balloon modelling and face painting.

Jazz Bands and Street Entertainers in St Giles’ Street – December 2

Jazz bands and street entertainers will provide festive cheer as visitors enjoy Christmas shopping in St Giles’ Street on Saturday, December 2.

Acts will include Musical Ruth, Elton Wrong, the Bad Santas, a juggling unicyclist and stilt-walking ice queens.

St Giles’ Street will be closed to traffic on December 2 to allow shoppers to walk freely down the street, and cafes and restaurants to trade outside on the pavements – creating a welcoming community feel.

Meet Father Christmas in the Grosvenor Centre – every Saturday and Sunday in December & weekdays from December 18 to 23

Families will be able to meet Father Christmas in his grotto in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

This will be available from 10.30am until 4pm every Saturday and Sunday in December, as well as weekdays from December 18 to 23.

An interactive song lyric trail will also be held around the town centre throughout December. Using the LoyalFree app, visitors will be given a list of 12 locations where they can answer questions and complete the lyrics from their favourite Christmas songs.

Temporary Ice Rink and Curling Lanes in Commercial Street Car Park – from December 9