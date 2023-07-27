Nearly 2,000 runners set to turn Abington Park pink this weekend during Race for Life

A popular fundraising event in support of Cancer Research UK will return to Northampton this weekend – and nearly 2,000 people are set to take part.

Race for Life will turn Abington Park pink on Saturday (July 29) and Sunday (July 30) as runners, joggers and walkers take part in a variety of races.

Ahead of the event, a spokesman for the charity said 855 people are set to attend Pretty Muddy Kids and Pretty Muddy on Saturday, and more than 1,000 are signed up for the 10 kilometre, five kilometre and three kilometre races on Sunday.

Race for Life Pretty Muddy will take place at Abington Park, as well as the more traditional five and 10 kilometre races.

Cancer Research UK’s East Midlands spokesperson, Michael Jarvis, said: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. So, we’re asking people across Northamptonshire: ‘Who will you race for?’”

This year is particularly special as it is the nationwide event’s 30th year.

The event which is Cancer Research’s biggest fundraiser has raised more than £920 million in the fight against cancer since it began.

There have been around 10 million participants in the Race for Life since 1994 with money raised funding cutting-edge research.

Pretty Muddy Kids will start at 9.45am and Pretty Muddy at 10.30am on Saturday. On Sunday, the 10 kilometre race will start at 9.30am and the three and five kilometre races at 11am.