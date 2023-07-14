Northamptonshire mum with incurable cancer to start Race for Life against all odds

A dance teacher battling incurable cancer is to start Race for Life in Northampton with tiny wooden angels created by her mum to raise vital funds for research into the disease.

When Jan Hamilton from Spratton created a little peg doll to represent her brave daughter Sophie and support her courageous battle with incurable cancer, she had no idea what she was about to unleash.

The tiny two-inch ‘angels’ are fast becoming an internet hit after friends and family began posting snapshots of them across the UK and abroad.

Sophie and Jan with the angels

Originally conceived as an idea to raise funds for Cancer Research UK, the tiny dolls have taken on a life of their own having been pictured everywhere from local supermarkets to Los Angeles, Paris and even at Harry Styles’ Wembley Stadium concert.

Sophie’s wish is that her angels will reach all the places she cannot as a symbol of hope and love.

The former dance school owner who grew up in Ravensthorpe, cannot venture too far from home but she’s hoping to make it onto the stage with the dolls as a VIP guest starter at Race for Life in Northampton’s Abington Park on July 30.

After finishing six months of gruelling chemotherapy, Sophie said: “I’m determined not to give up. In fact, I refuse to give up. I’ve been wanting to do Race for Life for years, but I haven’t been well enough, so I’m really excited about taking the angels with me this year.”

Sophie Williams and her mum Jan

Diagnosed with stage four anal cancer in 2018, Sophie became the first person to survive a pioneering 12-hour operation to remove a tumour the size of a melon and rebuild her internal pelvic area using stomach muscle.

After a long recovery that involved months in hospital isolation, more high-risk surgery and intense radiotherapy, Sophie was given the devastating news that the cancer had spread and was incurable.

Her last hope is a six-month course of chemotherapy that has just ended.

Sophie, now 53, said she hoped the dolls would boost the fundraising campaign she began in December named ‘Yeah But No Butt’ - a reference to the Little Britain comedy character Vicky Pollard - which has so far raised more than £10,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Sophie in hospital before chemotherapy

“I really want to help raise awareness of anal cancer and the need for more research,” said Sophie, whose 20-year-old son Ollie is at university. “It’s the research that gives us hope and keeps you going as a cancer patient, hoping that something new will come along.”

Sophie’s mum Jan, who lives in Spratton, said the angels embodied the spirit of her daughter.

“The dolls came about because I couldn’t do what I really wanted to do, which was to make Sophie better,” said Jan, a former teacher at Northampton High School.

“I thought fundraising would be a good idea, so I looked at some Christmas decorations and what emerged was a little angel that reminded me of Sophie, beautiful and smiling and with her arms out ready to give everybody a hug. I thought she embodies the spirit which I know so well in Sophie so that’s what I started to do.

Sophie with a Race for Life sign that will be displayed on the course

“Instead of selling them, we decided to share them with all the people that have supported us through the toughest of times. It’s a gift of love from Sophie and me and we hope that any fundraising that comes from it can help others as well.”

Sophie, who attended Mayhew School of Dance in Northampton before going on to perform in Starlight Express in the West End, added: “My mum is my absolute saviour. She’s helped me through every single day and seeing these dolls has given me such a massive boost. They started to take off on social media when I asked people to take them wherever they went on my behalf. My health means I can’t do all the things I’d like to do, and I love to travel, so watching where they pop up on people’s adventures has been brilliant.

“I have to live each day as it comes but I feel lucky to be here and to have the support of so many wonderful friends.”

Sophie is thrilled that an army of her friends, family and supporters have been joining Race for Life events around the country and taking their dolls with them.

Paula Young, spokesperson for Cancer Research UK in the East Midlands, said: “Words can’t express how grateful we are to Sophie and Jan for all that they’re doing. The dolls are wonderful, and we can’t wait to bring them up on stage at Race for Life. We’d love as many people as possible to come along, take part in one of the 3k, 5k or 10k routes – or even a Pretty Muddy event - and help us bring about a future free from the fear of cancer.”

Race for Life, now in its 30th year, takes place at Abington Park, Northampton on the weekend of July 29 and 30. Participants can either take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5k muddy obstacle course event on Saturday, July 29 or choose from 3k, 5k or 10k Race for Life events on Sunday, July 30.

Paula added: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.”

Cancer Research UK’s events raise funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer - including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

To enter Race for Life, visit raceforlife.org