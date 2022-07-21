Maze at village farm in Northamptonshire set to reopen for family days out this summer

Overstone Grange Farm will host a royal themed maze this year.

A maze at a Northamptonshire village farm will reopen for family days out this summer.

Overstone Grange Farm in Kettering Road, Overstone will reopen its maize maze for its second year on Saturday (July 23).

The family day out is back with two mazes centred around a Jubilee theme.

Owner Lucy Harris said: “Both mazes have a fun game to play within with game cards and a look out tower to enjoy the views across the maze and the countryside.

“Alongside the maze we also have our play patch for people to be able to relax and enjoy at their leisure.

“It’s a great place for parents to enjoy a coffee and cake while the children play safely nearby with a variety of games.

“Firm visitor favourites are the bale tower and the tractor tyre sandpits.

“It is a great way for young and old to get outside and enjoy the simpler things in life.

“We also have plenty of photo opportunities for people to be able to remember their visit by.”

Maze tickets will also allow entry to the sunflower field, which Lucy says is just starting to bloom. The farm also hosts pick your own sunflower activities, which will be in its fourth year this year.