Looking to keep the children entertained? 10 things to do this half term in and around Northampton

Use this as your inspiration
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 26th May 2023, 10:31 BST

Now the week off has arrived, you are likely to be looking for new ways to keep your little ones entertained this half term.

Whether you want to get them out to enjoy the fresh air, or you would like to take them to some of the town’s well-known visitor locations, there is something for everyone on this list.

Here is a round up of 10 things to do this half term in and around Northampton…

Now the week off has arrived, here are some ways to keep your little ones entertained.

Mini Meadows is a well-known children’s farm park, nestled in 12 acres of Welford countryside. The farm provides a fun, educational and great value family day out. They invite everyone to come and meet the animals and explore the indoor and outdoor play areas. To try something new this half term, you can go on a goat-walking experience on May 29 or meet the farm’s friendly pigs on May 30.

Northampton Museum and Art Gallery is one of the most well-known visitor destinations across the town. The half term week off is the ideal time to take the children along if they have not already seen the venue since it was newly refurbished. As a day out that can also be appreciated by the adults of the family, you can take a look at their online brochure now to see what’s on.

As you probably already know, Boost is a great way to get your children out of the house and use up all their energy. With 50 interconnected trampolines, foam pits, a battle beam and a high dive, this could be your child’s idea of heaven. By becoming a Boost Plus member and receiving your loyalty card, it will save you money on your visits. You can find more information on Boost’s website.

