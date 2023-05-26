Looking to keep the children entertained? 10 things to do this half term in and around Northampton

3 . Northampton Museum and Art Gallery

Northampton Museum and Art Gallery is one of the most well-known visitor destinations across the town. The half term week off is the ideal time to take the children along if they have not already seen the venue since it was newly refurbished. As a day out that can also be appreciated by the adults of the family, you can take a look at their online brochure now to see what’s on. Photo: Northampton Museum and Art Gallery