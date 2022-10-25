‘It’s something just for me’ says Towcester resident at award winning craft session

A Towcester business woman is celebrating after receiving a Small Business Enterprise award for her success in transforming her business through Covid.

Jenny from Jemini Crafts has received the Craft Educator of the Year 2022 from the Small Business Enterprise after being recognised for her dedication to grow her business through some very difficult years.

The card making entrepreneur started making cards in 2000 and as a single mum to twins, she was keen to make a business for herself around her children and family life. After a number of years producing her own crafts she joined Stampin’ Up and fell in love with card-making and papercrafts, which is the base of her successful business now.

Coffee and Card at Towcester with Jemini Crafts

When lockdown started Jenny was faced with the problem that she had grown a customer base on face-to-face sessions and this had overnight been stopped.

Jenny embraced technology through and persevered, knowing her regular class attenders still needed contact.

Jenny said: “Getting to grips with Facebook Live, Zoom and YouTube was a huge challenge but I knew I had to get on with it. I was able to start delivering a Class in a Box on-line, where my customers could buy a box with all the card making kit needed and they could then join the Facebook Live sessions.”

She added: “I love being a demonstrator in the UK for Stampin’ Up and I have earned trips to Thailand, Alaska and Greece with them. I now have a team of 42 ladies who have joined me over the last eight years, based all around the UK.”

A sample of a card made at one of Jemini Crafts sessions

Jenny was awarded the Craft Educator of the year 2022 and this has been greatly deserved when you look at her dedication and hardwork to create sessions both online and in person to reach as many people as possible.

Chronicle and Echo went to visit one of the Jemini Craft sessions to see what it was all about and the warm welcome was something to remember.

The session was relaxed, friendly and full of like minded people who were either quietly chatting, laughing or just being quiet on their own. The cards made were exceptional quality and the choice of papers, stamps, inks were inspirational to make your own designs to suit.

The Towcester Coffee and Cards session is held on a Monday 2.30-3.30pm at Watling Street Village and for £7 make one or two cards.

Kate Sticklings one of the craft session regulars said: “It’s something just for me. I look forward to Monday afternoons so much and it has been the perfect way to unwind and enjoy craft making.”

Jenny said: “We are always keen to see new visitors to our sessions but there are always classes online. You can join me there and make everything at home. I really want to reach out to as many people as I can as it really is like being part of a happy family.”

If you would like to visit the sessions you can attend:

Watling Street Village, Towcester every Monday 2:30-3:30pm

The Lounge, Brackley every Friday 3-4pm

No need to book.

