Pupils and staff at Silverstone C of E Primary School have been celebrating after receiving another ‘good’ Ofsted rating from the education watchdog.

Following a recent visit to the primary school, inspectors said: “Silverstone Primary School is a friendly, happy school. Teachers are supportive, kind and encouraging. Pupils understand the school’s core values and they adhere to these closely, showing care and concern for each other.”

Inspectors added: “Teachers have strong subject knowledge and a clear passion for what they teach. Whilst this is still a good school, they are in a much stronger position than at the last inspection. We would expect the school’s aspirations should be firmly on becoming outstanding at the next inspection.”

The headteacher and some of the pupils at Silverstone Primary School.

James Bloomfield headteacher of Silverstone C of E Primary School said: “Everyone across our school community is incredibly proud that we have retained our ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

“I was particularly pleased to see the positive comments about pupil behaviour and strong family ethos here, it’s a fantastic reflection of what life is like in our warm and welcoming school that is at the heart of the local community.

“I would also like to thank the team at Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET) for the support that they have and continue to offer.”

Ruth Walker-Green CEO of PDET added: “My congratulations go to the whole team at Silverstone C of E Primary School.