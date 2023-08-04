News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: Northamptonshire farm opens pick-your-own sunflower field and maize maze for summer holidays

A bright, colourful day out in the county’s countryside
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:24 BST

A Northamptonshire farm has thrown open its gates once again to provide families with a fun, outdoorsy day out.

Overstone Grange Farm opened its pick-your-own sunflower field and maize maze last weekend, after a slight weather delay. Owners said it was a great opening weekend.

This summer is the farm’s fifth year of opening to the public for a range of activities during the summer holidays and this year there are two maize mazes – one for smaller children, as well as a play patch, games and caterers. All of this on top of picking your own sunflowers, priced at five for £5.

Below are pictures taken on Thursday August 3 of the pick-your-own sunflower field in Northamptonshire.

The field will be open throughout the school holidays. Search Overstone Grange Farm on Facebook to check which days it is open, as it could vary. Ticket information can be found on the page too.

The sunflower field and maize maze is now open for family days out during the summer holidays.

1. Overstone Grange Farm pick-your-own sunflowers

The sunflower field and maize maze is now open for family days out during the summer holidays. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The sunflower field and maize maze is now open for family days out during the summer holidays.

2. Overstone Grange Farm pick-your-own sunflowers

The sunflower field and maize maze is now open for family days out during the summer holidays. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The sunflower field and maize maze is now open for family days out during the summer holidays.

3. Overstone Grange Farm pick-your-own sunflowers

The sunflower field and maize maze is now open for family days out during the summer holidays. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The sunflower field and maize maze is now open for family days out during the summer holidays.

4. Overstone Grange Farm pick-your-own sunflowers

The sunflower field and maize maze is now open for family days out during the summer holidays. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

