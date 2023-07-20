Overstone Grange Farm is promising the ultimate day out for families this summer as they gear up to opening their sunflower field, maize maze and play patch.

This will be the family farm’s fifth year of running their pick-your-own Sunflowers events and the third year for their maize mazes, which are both set to open from Wednesday, July 26.

Co-owner of Overstone Grange Farm, Lucy Harris, said: “The design for this year's maize maze was inspired by all the hard working farmers to say thank you. Our events could not happen without the help and support of the farming community far and wide.

PYO Sunflowers and explore the maize mazes at Overstone Grange Farm. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

“We know first hand how hard farmers work to produce food for us and Clarkson’s Farm has been excellent at highlighting the many many issues farmers face. We wanted to say thank you to them all and show our support.”

The farm has two mazes for visitors to enjoy, including a mini maze containing a ‘round up’ game for smaller children and a time travel game in the big maze. In the big maze is also a look-out tower so you can see the path you need to take and soak in the views of the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside.

The sunflower field promises to be a riot of yellow and there are plenty of selfie opportunities at the field’s double swing and sunflower throne. Five sunflowers can be picked for £5.

The play patch boasts a brand new beautiful playhouse and climbing frame built by the Timber Club and there is also a new pedal tractor area suitable for children aged from one to eight years old. Visitor favourite, the bale tower, is back with a twist and the tractor tyre sandpits are filled to the brim.

PYO Sunflowers at Overstone Grange Farm. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

Families will be able to enjoy a wealth of games including jenga, skittles, boules, connect four, swingball and football. When visitors inevitably work up an appetite, cake, ice cream and Yellow Bourbon Coffee - roasted on the farm - will be available to tuck into.

Overstone Grange Farm will be hosting their Special Educational Needs (SEN) session on August 6 from 10am to 12pm. This is for people who might not be able to visit at busier times.

Lucy said: “It is a wonderful, inclusive and fun filled morning which I know many of our visitors look forward to each year. It is so important to us that everyone can enjoy their visit to us.

“We know so often SEN sessions aren’t offered by businesses or are offered at difficult times so we have worked hard to ensure the SEN community feel included and valued by us.

“As we keep hearing in the press, it is not an easy time to be a small business owner. So by visiting our farm this summer, you are not only supporting us, you will be supporting many other small businesses who could really use the support at the moment.”

Tickets can be booked now and are discounted online (£6 +booking fee person). Tickets are also available on the day.