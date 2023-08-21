In pictures: Hot air balloons take to the skies during Northampton Balloon Festival 2023

What was your favourite balloon?

After a windy start to the 2023 Northampton Balloon Festival, hot air balloons were able to take to the skies on Sunday (August 20).

Dozens of balloons took off from the Racecourse on the final day of the festival, and it was a sight enjoyed by thousands.

On Saturday, despite the great British weather halting flights, plenty of fun was still had with the on-ground entertainment.

Below is a collection of photos of hot air balloons taking to the skies above Northampton Balloon Festival on Sunday (August 20).

Northampton Balloon Festival 2023 Hot air balloons take to the skies from the Racecourse on Sunday (August 20). Photo: Kerrie Foulsham

Northampton Balloon Festival 2023 Hot air balloons take to the skies from the Racecourse on Sunday (August 20). Photo: Catalina Constantin

Northampton Balloon Festival 2023 Hot air balloons take to the skies from the Racecourse on Sunday (August 20). Photo: Catalina Constantin