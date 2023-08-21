News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

23 pictures of Northampton Balloon Festival 2023 as iconic event returns after 14 years

From a Civil War re-enactment to rides and other entertainment, there was plenty to see and do
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 09:53 BST

Northampton Balloon Festival returned over the weekend – and thousands visited the Racecourse to welcome its return.

The iconic event last took place at the Racecourse 14 years ago, but this year it was back from Friday (August 18) to Sunday (August 20).

Thanks to the typical British weather, balloons were not able to take flight until Sunday, as the wind was too strong. However, that did not stop entertainment, balloon glows, rides and more giving Northampton residents something to enjoy on Friday and Saturday.

Pictures below were taken on Saturday, so are of the wider event. Chronicle & Echo will publish more photos later today of balloons taking flight on Sunday.

Here are 23 photos of Northampton Balloon Festival returning for the first time in 14 years.

Pictures taken at the event on Saturday August 19.

1. Northampton Balloon Festival 2023

Pictures taken at the event on Saturday August 19. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Pictures taken at the event on Saturday August 19.

2. Northampton Balloon Festival 2023

Pictures taken at the event on Saturday August 19. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Pictures taken at the event on Saturday August 19.

3. Northampton Balloon Festival 2023

Pictures taken at the event on Saturday August 19. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Pictures taken at the event on Saturday August 19.

4. Northampton Balloon Festival 2023

Pictures taken at the event on Saturday August 19. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:RacecourseNorthampton