23 pictures of Northampton Balloon Festival 2023 as iconic event returns after 14 years

From a Civil War re-enactment to rides and other entertainment, there was plenty to see and do

Northampton Balloon Festival returned over the weekend – and thousands visited the Racecourse to welcome its return.

The iconic event last took place at the Racecourse 14 years ago, but this year it was back from Friday (August 18) to Sunday (August 20).

Thanks to the typical British weather, balloons were not able to take flight until Sunday, as the wind was too strong. However, that did not stop entertainment, balloon glows, rides and more giving Northampton residents something to enjoy on Friday and Saturday.

Pictures below were taken on Saturday, so are of the wider event. Chronicle & Echo will publish more photos later today of balloons taking flight on Sunday.

Here are 23 photos of Northampton Balloon Festival returning for the first time in 14 years.

