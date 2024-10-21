In pictures: Families enjoy official reopening event at Northampton's Market Square

Traders were welcomed back to the refurbished Market Square in September, however finishing touches were still being made to the rest of the area, so the official opening event took place on Saturday September 19 and Sunday September 20.

Hosted by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in partnership with Northampton Forward, Northampton BID, and Northampton Town Council (NTC), the weekend saw family-friendly activities and live entertainment as well as opportunities to sample local food and drink, discover Northamptonshire’s rich heritage and history, and explore local businesses and traders.

Headline performers Northants Sings Out and tribute band The Magic of ABBA took to the stage over the weekend, as well as other local artists.

There were also a number of food traders, an interactive sports area and plenty of activities for the kids.

Below are photos taken from the official reopening event at Northampton’s Market Square.

1 . Market Square reopening The official reopening of Northampton's Market Square took place over the weekend (Saturday October 19 and Sunday October 20). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

