In Pictures: Acts take to the stage to celebrate Market Square's official reopening

As part of a weekend packed with family activities, some of the best known acts from the town performed on Saturday and Sunday.

The Sunday was headlined by Britain’s Got Talent finalists The Northants Sings Out Choir.

In a day which included torrential rain and sunshine, crowds also enjoyed performances by the T Bone Afrika All Stars, Step By Step Dance School, Repro Jam Squad, Silky Wilford, Hana Brooks and DJs from Inspiration FM.

There was also a flash mob by staff from Royal & Derngate and an appearance by former world boxing champion Chantell Cameron.

The Saturday was headlined by The Magic Of Abba and there were performances by DJ Bernie Keith, Woahgetter, Great Adamz, Afreine & Mat Day, DJ AON and Rolling Thunder.

The Northants Sings Out Choir director Gareth Fuller The Northants Sings Out Choir on stage at the Market Square in Northampton on Sunday, October 20, 2024, performing as part of a weekend of activities celebrating its official reopening.

Saturday headliners The Magic Of Abba The Magic Of Abba on stage at the Market Square in Northampton on Saturday, October 19, 2024, performing as part of a weekend of activities celebrating its official reopening.

DJ Bernie Keith with his Handbag Heaven set Bernie Keith's Handbag Heaven on stage at the Market Square in Northampton on Saturday, October 19, 2024, performing as part of a weekend of activities celebrating its official reopening.

Crowds watch acts performing in the Market Square Crowds watching acts performing on stage at the Market Square in Northampton on Saturday, October 19, 2024, as part of a weekend of activities celebrating its official reopening.