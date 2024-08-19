Thousands of people attended the three-day event to make the most of what the festival had to offer, including re-enactments, entertainment, fair ground rides, food and drink stalls, and not forgetting – the balloons themselves.

There was plenty for the whole family to do and the good weather helped to make sure everyone enjoyed the event.

Below are photos taken at Northampton Balloon Festival on Saturday August 17, 2024.

1 . Northampton Balloon Festival 2024 The iconic event returned to the Racecourse from Friday August 16 to Sunday August 18. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

