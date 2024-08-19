22 of YOUR stunning pictures as Northampton Balloon Festival returns for 2024

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 19th Aug 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 14:00 BST
Northampton Balloon Festival returned over the weekend (Friday August 16 to Sunday August 18) and thousands flocked to the Racecourse to enjoy the festivities.

The weather was on side this year so hot air balloons were able to take to the skies, which made for stunning viewing across Northampton – and further afield – as the balloons could be seen with the back drop of sunset and beautiful skies.

Below are 22 photos taken by Chronicle & Echo readers across the weekend of Northampton Balloon Festival 2024.

Here are pictures of the Northampton Balloon Festival from the ground.

1. YOUR pictures from Northampton Balloon Festival 2024

Photo: Heather Green

2. YOUR pictures from Northampton Balloon Festival 2024

Photo: Charlotte Lane

3. YOUR pictures from Northampton Balloon Festival 2024

Photo: Taruna Tombling

4. YOUR pictures from Northampton Balloon Festival 2024

Photo: Ashleigh Johnson-Conway

