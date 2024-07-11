In pictures: Absolute scenes at Northampton pub as 90th minute winner books England's place in Euros final

Fans at The Black Prince, in Abington Square, went through the motions of disappointment, sorrow, hope and then pure elation.

After just seven minutes, England were 1 – 0 down, but thanks to a Harry Kane penalty, the team went in at half time all level.

But the real hero of the day emerged in the 90th when Ollie Watkins scored a wonder goal having only been on the pitch for nine minutes.

With no extra time or penalties, England booked their spot in the Euros 2024 final by beating Netherland 2 – 1. They will now play Spain at 8pm on Sunday (July 14).

Below are photo of fans’ emotions at The Black Prince during the Euros semi-final.

1 . Absolute scenes in a Northampton pub as England book their place in the final of the Euros 2024 England fans watching the team play Netherlands in the semi-finals in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

