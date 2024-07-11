The best pubs and venues in Northampton to watch England play in the Euros 2024 final

2 . The Black Prince in Wellingborough Road

A pub spokesman said: "We didn't want to let you down....so we've got the HUGE LED SCREEN back for the England games at Euro 2024!This isn't some poxy projector that doesn't work well in the daylight, this is the powerful bricked screen so you can watch the games in perfect definition in the superb atmosphere of our garden this summer. What's more, the three group stage games are FREE ENTRY! Just rock up, no need to book. The music build-up begins two hours before kick-off. First up, Serbia vs England Sunday June 16th. 8pm kick-off, come from 6pm [or earlier if you want!] Come on England, bring that football home! Photo: -