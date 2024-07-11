The best pubs and venues in Northampton to watch England play in the Euros 2024 final

The UEFA European Championship are about to draw to a close, but not without one last huge match for England. so we’ve compiled a list of the best venues in town to go and watch the games.
Our national team beat Netherlands in the semi-final to book a spot in the final at 8pm on Sunday, against Spain.
It is sure to be a busy night across Northampton – and the country – as fans watch in hope that their team will lift the trophy.
Popular venues such as the Barratts, The Spinney, Jimmy’s Sports Bar, Sir Pickering Phipps and a hotly-anticipated outdoor fan park by Sky Bet are just some of the spots which have revealed their plans.
Click through our gallery to see what’s on and where.
1. EURO 2024 in Northampton
Here's a list of the best pubs and venues to watch England at Euro 2024 this summer Photo: -
2. The Black Prince in Wellingborough Road
A pub spokesman said: "We didn't want to let you down....so we've got the HUGE LED SCREEN back for the England games at Euro 2024!This isn't some poxy projector that doesn't work well in the daylight, this is the powerful bricked screen so you can watch the games in perfect definition in the superb atmosphere of our garden this summer. What's more, the three group stage games are FREE ENTRY! Just rock up, no need to book. The music build-up begins two hours before kick-off. First up, Serbia vs England Sunday June 16th. 8pm kick-off, come from 6pm [or earlier if you want!] Come on England, bring that football home! Photo: -
3. The White Elephant in Kingsley Park Terrace
The Greene King pub has plenty of indoor screens, 'matchday favourites' and a beer garden. Photo: Google
4. Thomas A Becket in St James' Road
A Becket spokeswoman said: "We have TVs inside & outside to enjoy the match. Food is served to enjoy whilst watching England win (hopefully). Also, the upstairs is available for private hire for all matches to enjoy the football with friends, family and work colleagues." Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.