Humour for wellbeing group gives people in Kettering something to smile about thanks to lottery fund

A charity in Leicester is pleased to bring its Humour for Wellbeing programme to Kettering this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BrightSparks Arts in Mental Health CIO has been running comedy based project, the Comedy Asylum, in Leicester for over 15 years, and thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, the organisation is able to bring weekly workshops to Kettering Arts Centre from October 1.

The sessions will be led by the Comedy Asylum lead artist, Rob Gee, who is a stand-up poet and former mental health nurse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group in Leicester comes together to create sketches, songs and shows which they perform at various venues and events throughout the year, including Leicester’s Comedy Festival.

Above all, participants socialise and have a lot of fun together.

Rob said: “I’m really excited about these workshops. A lot of people assume comedy is just Live at the Apollo, whereas it’s more like football: anyone can do it and have a good time. We get together once a week, make up stories, tell jokes and laugh a lot.

"You don’t need any experience and you don’t need to bring anything with you, except a smile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is now aiming to establish a group in Kettering to support anyone experiencing poor wellbeing by offering a welcoming space to play word games, explore different types of creative and humorous writing and enjoy each other’s company.

People are invited to join the free sessions, which will take place on Tuesday afternoons at Kettering Arts Centre, and everyone is welcome.

The sessions are designed to be uplifting and inclusive and will be particularly beneficial to anyone in need of a wellbeing lift. For full details, please email [email protected].