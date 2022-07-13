The Royal & Derngate theatre has a busy programme of drama, musicals, comedy, music, dance and family entertainment lined up for Northampton that runs into early 2023.

Let us take a look at what is in store…

August

The dazzling West End hit, Dreamgirls, will be coming to Northampton in November. Photo by Matt Crockett.

A brand new gig theatre piece Song of the Summer, written by Tristan Jackson-Pate and co-produced by Cherwell Theatre Company and Royal & Derngate, will take place at the The Picturedrome this August. This coming of age comedy drama features a talented youth ensemble of local young people alongside professional actor-musicians.

An intimate new cabaret captured on film, Jessica Walker and Joseph Atkins’ Scene Unseen is a cutting edge musical about identity, sexuality, and what makes us who we are and will be available to watch online.

September

Newly announced for the Made in Northampton drama season, the theatre’s resident ensemble company Dancing Brick adapts Jacques Tati’s iconic film, the glorious Parisian comedy, Playtime for the stage.

Keala Settle with Richard David-Caine and Bob Golding in Jack and the Beanstalk.

October

The critically acclaimed 2019 production The Colour Purple, adapted from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, tells the story of courageous heroine Celie. Abused and oppressed throughout her youth, Celie embarks on a journey through joy, despair, anguish and hope, discovering her own unique voice thanks to the incredible women in her life.

Anthony McCarten’s (Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything) gripping and entertaining play The Two Popes, directed by the theatre’s Artistic Director James Dacre, will return to Royal & Derngate for a week as part of a major tour.

Acclaimed dance company Rambert’s new theatre event, The Peaky Blinders - The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

October will also see the return of the multi-award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion, Derren Brown, and evenings with rugby legend Martin Bayfield and ‘Queen of History’ Lucy Worsley.

The Mirror Crack’d, adapted from Agatha Christie’s famous novel, brings emotional depth and psychological insight to a thrilling story of revenge and the dark secrets that we all hide. But can anything be hidden from Miss Marple, the sweet old lady with a mind like a steel trap?

November

The dazzling West End hit, Dreamgirls, will be gracing the Royal & Derngate’s stage, featuring the classic songs And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, Listen, I Am Changing and One Night Only.

Well-loved local group Northampton Musical Theatre Company will also be performing Calendar Girls The Musical.

December

Looking ahead to Christmas, this year’s spectacular family pantomime is the hilarious, fun-filled Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Keala Settle (from the blockbuster movie The Greatest Showman) along with Horrible Histories’ Richard David-Caine, and Bob Golding returning as Dame Trott.

Meanwhile in the Underground Studio, under sevens and their families can enjoy The Night Before Christmas. This popular festive poem bursts into life in a magical production, presented in collaboration with Polka Theatre.

January

In the New Year, audiences can look forward to Richard Harris’s award-winning comedy about an unlikely group of adult dancers, Stepping Out, with a cast including Rita Simons and Hayley Tamaddon, and a new stage adaptation of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

The Cher Show tells the story of the iconic singer’s meteoric rise to fame.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra also returns with a stirring evening of music from the movies.

February

This month will see an adaptation by Roy Williams of Michael Rosen’s children’s story Unexpected Twist, a retelling of the Dickens classic Oliver Twist, brought to life onstage.

Fans of Peaky Blinders will love dance company Rambert’s new theatre event, The Peaky Blinders - The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

March

Broadway sensation Jersey Boys returns, celebrating the life and music of Franki Valli and The Four Seasons.

April

Channelling Emily Brontë’s piercing wit and fierce emotion, theatre company Inspector Sands bring their characteristic humour, passion and pathos to the infamous Wuthering Heights.

Music and Comedy

Highlights of a top class comedy programme throughout 2022 and 2023 include Dawn French, Al Murray, Paul Chowdhry, Harry Hill and Sara Pascoe, with more intimate gigs on the Royal stage from Jamali Maddix, Maisie Adam and Chris McAusland, along with musical comedy duo Flo and Joan.

The season features music from a host of top artists including concerts from Level 42, 10cc and Kim Wilde, and the folk icon, singer-songwriter Ralph McTell. Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel performs Songs And Arias, and classical singers Aled Jones and Russell Watson perform a Christmas concert.

For more information about any of these events, call Box Office on 01604 624811, or visit the theatre’s website, www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Information about creative activities and projects, including youth theatre classes, can be found in the Get Involved section of the website.