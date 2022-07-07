Royal & Derngate announce new Made in Northampton season of shows for 2022-23

Royal & Derngate has announced the wide range of shows they will be offering as part of their Made in Northampton season, running across the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

James Dacre, the Derngate’s artistic director, is “thrilled” to offer a season that encompasses plays, musicals, a feature film, podcasts, and a new interactive digital work.

It includes touring across the UK and eight newly-announced world premieres.

Mr Dacre said: “This season has been five years of work in the making, carried out during times where we have been challenged.

“We have expanded the playful and imaginative shows we offer, particularly through the new creative cinema and audio forms.

“We hope our audiences will see this as an appealing programme of innovative work.”

The season consists of four productions created by the venue over the past five years, six contemporary versions of major classics, and two world premieres they have commissioned.

As well as that, there are a number of Made in Northampton productions that are being revived on tour, online and in cinemas, and 15 independent artists and 500 young people have supported Royal & Derngate to develop original work.

The team is particularly excited about being on the other side of the pandemic, which was “a difficult period to navigate” in the theatre world.

“We finally have our moment and we are looking to the future,” Mr Dacre added.

“Providing for the artists and audiences motivates me the most.”

One of the Made in Northampton productions that is being revived on tour, online and in cinemas is Anthony McCarten’s original play, The Two Popes - following its Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated big screen adaptation.

Royal & Derngate has “reimagined classic tales” and will be giving a stage to “fantastic productions from the past so they can live again”, but will also be offering the opportunity to see “cutting edge, new stories” and personal biographies.

It will be returning to Northampton from October 11-15 after touring the UK and is being directed by Mr Dacre, who is “so proud” of the show being loved by audiences beyond the town.