Have a half term holiday with a difference with forest fun, axe-throwing and a mouse survey

A series of unique activities are on offer for families visiting Stanwick Lakes during the October school holiday, including woodland activities, axe-throwing and den building.

Top of the agenda is Stanwick Lakes’ annual harvest mouse survey, with families invited to delve into the grass and undergrowth to spot signs of harvest mice on site. Results from this important citizen science project, which takes place on Wednesday, October 30, will contribute to The Mammal Society’s National Harvest Mouse Survey.

Harvest mice, which weigh the same as a 2p piece, can hear rustling in the grass up to seven metres away, making them difficult to spot as they scarper away, so families taking part in the mouse survey will be shown how to identify indicators of abandoned nests.

Aimed at groups with children aged seven and older, this activity is an exciting opportunity for children to gain hands-on experience of a practical nature project and contribute to a national initiative.

Families are invited to take part in a mouse survey at Stanwick Lakes this October half term

The mouse survey helps to fund other citizen science initiatives at Stanwick Lakes and supports the nature reserve’s conservation efforts. Visitors can decide how much they pay to take part, with three ticket options. Group tickets for up to six people are available for £6, £10 or £15, with all proceeds supporting future citizen science projects.

Alongside the mouse survey, there is a host of nature and Halloween-inspired activities to choose from at Stanwick Lakes during the October half term holiday.

The fun gets underway with axe throwing on Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, which is ideal for both those with axe throwing experience and beginners who have never even picked one up. The sessions, which must be booked online at £10 per person and are suitable for those aged 11 and above, run from 10am to 4pm and are led by a qualified instructor.

Lots more is planned for the week from October 28 to November 1, including willow lantern making for children, children’s crafts, pottery painting and a family trail.

One exciting new activity is Ranger-led forest funon Thursday, October 31, an hour-long session when children can try their hand at outdoor nature crafts, fire lighting, and more. Wet weather clothes are a must, and all children need to be accompanied by an adult throughout the session.

Another activity designed to get children outdoors and exploring the natural environment is den building, with two sessions taking place on Tuesday, October 29.

Led by a ranger, children will learn about the tools and materials needed, plus the main properties a shelter must have in a survival situation, before being challenged to create their own den. The hour-long sessions are £6 per child and are aimed at children aged three and older – a parent/guardian must also attend.

While many of the half-term holidays activities are outdoors, willow making workshops, crafts and pottery painting will be running in the visitor centre should rain stop play.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes Trust Director, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families to Stanwick Lakes for a week of fun, adventure and creativity. There really is something for everyone, whether it’s designing and making crafts, or letting off steam with our axe throwing sessions or den-making.

“Lots of these activities are very popular and sell out quickly so make sure you book early.

“Not only will you have a day out with a difference, you’ll be supporting the on-going conservation efforts which ensure that Stanwick Lakes can be enjoyed for years to come.”

For more details about the events and to book, visit the Stanwick Lakes website.

Stanwick Lakes, which is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust, is located near Rushden and can be accessed off the A45.

Follow Stanwick Lakes on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.