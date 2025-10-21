Go, go, go! Christmas lights spectacular returns to Silverstone Circuit...here’s everything you need to know
Organisers say this year’s event at the home of British motorsport will be “bigger, brighter, and even more breathtaking” as the circuit becomes a spectacular celebration of speed, light, and seasonal spirit.
A spokesperson said: “Drive your own car around the legendary track, guided by a dazzling trail featuring ten immersive light installations, 35 lasers, and over 7,000 LED panels, an electrifying festive experience that merges motorsport heritage with Christmas magic.
“After your lap, continue the adventure with a glide around the Ice Trak rink, weaving through the iconic F1 garages before heading to Silverstone’s festive food and drink garage. Here, guests can savour yuletide favourites such as German sausages and mince pies, warm up with mulled wine and hot chocolate and sample mouth-watering sweet treats, the perfect way to round off your Lap of Lights experience,” the spokesperson added.
Route highlights include:
Glittering Gateway through the iconic Copse Corner
Sledspeed Straight charging through Maggots and Becketts
Fastest Lapland finale down the legendary Hamilton Straight
Prices for the Lap of Lights started at £50 per car with the skating session at the Ice Trak starting at £8.45.