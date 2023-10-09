Girls rugby - grab a pizza the action at Northampton Casuals
With the Rugby World Cup prompting greater interest in the sport, Northampton Casuals RFC is encouraging girls to join an open training session on Sunday 15 October. The session starts at 1pm and is open to all girls in year 6 to year 8 who would like to give rugby a try.
Following the session all players have the chance to make their own stonebaked pizza for some well earned post-training fuel!
Coach Steph Smith said: "Girls rugby is going from strength to strength at Casuals and we want to extend a warm welcome to anyone who'd like to try this fantastic game. This session is open to players with all levels of experience so I'd encourage any girls with an interest to come along to our friendly club and give it a go!"
To join the session simply come along at 1pm to Northampton Casuals RFC, Rushmills House, Bedford Road, Northampton NN4 7AA. Contact us on mjcommu[email protected] if you have any queries.