Giant boots on display in Northampton shopping centre ahead of Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime

A giant pair of boots set to be used as a prop in the Jack and the Beanstalk is on display in a Northampton shopping centre before it appears in the pantomime.

Grosvenor Shopping will be displaying the huge Giant’s boots prop for almost two months before the prop is needed for the first performance at Royal & Derngate on December 9.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit the prop, which is located on the second floor of the centre near Boots and Vision Express, and take photos with it.

Bob Golding as Dame Trot was on hand to unveil the giant boots at Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Panto star Bob Golding was on hand on Monday (October 10) to welcome the prop to the centre.

James Roberts director at Grosvenor Shopping Northampton said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing a bit of theatre magic into our centre, and it’ll be great to see everyone taking photos with what is a truly spectacular piece of the Jack and the Beanstalk set.

“The pantomime is stirring up such a buzz around the town and we’re truly proud to put our centre at the heart of it.”

Shoppers are invited to take photos with the boots. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Hollywood star of The Greatest Showman, Keala Settle, is leading an all-star line-up for Jack and The Beanstalk, which has been produced by the team that previously won the 2021 Great British Pantomime award for Best Panto.

Other stars in the show include Bob Golding as Dame Trott, Alex Lodge as Jack, and Horrible Histories’ star Richard David-Caine.