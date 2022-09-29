The Greatest Showman star will lead cast in Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime in Northampton this Christmas

Northampton’s Royal & Derngate theatre has announced this year’s Christmas pantomime as Jack and the Beanstalk with tickets already on sale.

Leading the cast as the Sugarsnap Fairy is Tony-award winning vocal powerhouse, Keala Settle. She famously portrayed Lettie Lutz, a bearded lady, in the blockbuster musical ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017) and sang the film’s iconic hit ‘This Is Me.’

During the pantomime’s launch on Thursday, September 29 Keala told Chronicle & Echo: “One of the biggest reasons I am excited to be here is for the kids.

The cast for Jack and the Beanstalk at the Royal & Derngate.

“Christmas is one of the greatest holidays ever - it’s my favourite - and, to be able to perform the ultimate British pantomime here in Northampton with the kids and their parents, they know how to capture all of the magic that we need to put on that performance.”

Keala told this newspaper that she is very excited to be performing in what will be her first ever pantomime after a really busy year of making her West End debut in ‘& Juliet’, joining an all star cast in the ‘Sister Act Revival!’ and performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

When asked about what performing for the Queen was like, Keala said: “It was incredible. It was sort of like we were in her backyard - we were at Windsor Castle - and it was sort of like having a block party for your favourite nan - so to speak.

“She was a laugh, she was the ultimate boss to me and such a beacon of light for me. I grew up with her - as we all did - and may she rest well. I am really privileged to have had the opportunity to be there for her Platinum Jubilee because no one else, I don’t think in my lifetime, will have a Platinum Jubilee.”

She was joined at the launch by Horrible Histories’ Richard David-Caine who plays villain Luke Backinanger, the hilarious Bob Golding returning as Dame Trott and Cara Dudgeon playing principal girl Jess.

From December 9, theatre goers are invited to join Jack and the Sugarsnap Fairy as they venture up the beanstalk to battle the giant.

The pantomime is produced by Evolution - a family business run by husband and wife Paul Hendy and Emily Wood and four-time winners of Pantomime of the Year in the Great British Pantomime Awards. They even scooped the accolade for their Jack and the Beanstalk production in Canterbury last Christmas - oh, yes they did.

Jack and the Beanstalk promises lavish sets, hilarious jokes, knockout vocals and fun for the whole family.

Chief executive at Royal & Derngate Jo Gordon said: “It’s been fantastic to have so many of the team with us in Northampton today – some returning friends and some new faces.

“From what I’ve seen, with the chemistry and talent on display today, it’s going to be a hilarious and quite spectacular show.”

Jack and the Beanstalk will run from Friday, December 9, 2022 to Monday January 2, 2023.