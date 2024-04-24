New owners of massive holiday park in Northampton reveal 'exciting' multi-million pound plans for site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new owners of a massive holiday park in Northampton have revealed “exciting” plans to invest millions into the site – and that this is “only the beginning”.

Meadow Bay Villages bought Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill in March, rescuing the two parks from a 10-month stint in administration.

Geoffrey Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Meadow Bay Villages, declared “we are confident that we can herald a fresh start for each resort and build on their existing popularity”.

The firm has this month (April) said it is pouring more than £3 million into Billing Aquadrome as an initial investment.

Key areas undergoing improvements include:

The venue, which is to be transformed both internally and externally

The holiday village will be fully “redeveloped” and “reimagined”

The tenting and touring facilities and pitches will receive significant upgrades

A Meadow Bay Villages spokesman said: “We are commencing some exciting development and investment into Meadow Bay Villages Billing Aquadrome which will be ready for the 2024 holiday season.

“Unfortunately in the short term this will cause some disruption to the availability of current facilities and access routes around the park.

“The above will represent an initial investment of over £3 million into Meadow Bay Villages Billing Aquadrome and is only the beginning.”

In the New Year thousands of Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill residents were forced to flee the site following severe flooding in the New Year caused by Storm Henk.

Many on site were hit hard by the flooding which saw major damage to the park’s infrastructure and the holiday homes themselves.

Addressing this, the Meadow Bay Villages spokesman said: “Since the park has been taken out of administration our new management team have been working hard to get to grips with the ongoing electrical challenges that many of our holiday home owners are experiencing

“Regrettably your Holiday Homes will not be safe to re-enter until we are 100 percent certain and we give you the green light.