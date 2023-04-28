Full list of celebration events planned for King Charles III’s Coronation weekend across Northampton

With King Charles III’s Coronation just around the corner, have you decided how you plan to celebrate?

We rounded up the many street parties taking place from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8 in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester, but there are other events planned across the town and further afield – with guaranteed fun for all the family.

From big picnics and fun days with children's entertainment, to a community festival in Guildhall Road and after party at Delapre Abbey, you are spoilt for choice if you are looking for ways to spend the upcoming bank holiday.

King Charles III's Coronation is just around the corner. Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Here are the celebration events planned across Northampton for King Charles III’s Coronation weekend.

If you are organising an event that is not featured in this list, email [email protected]

Friday, May 5:

Coronation weekend in Bugbrooke: Starting on the day before the Coronation, a full weekend event will be held in Bugbrooke in the Community Playing Fields. On Friday, there will be live music and food stalls. On Saturday, there will be a big screen showing the Coronation live – as well as activities for children, old fashioned games and stalls. There will be food and entertainment throughout the day, and two live bands and a hog roast in the evening. On Sunday, everyone is invited to bring a picnic during the day and the evening concert will be shown on a big screen.

Coronation Day – Saturday, May 6:

Coronation Community Festival in Guildhall Road: This exciting day of live music and entertainment is taking place between 10am and 4pm. Billy Lockett will be playing a headline set from his current UK tour, alongside street entertainers, arts and crafts, and food vendors. The Coronation coverage will be shown on big screens, one outdoor and one indoor. This free event has been organised by Northampton Town Council, in collaboration with BID, the Museum and Art Gallery, WNC and a variety of businesses in and around Guildhall Road.

Coronation screening at Brixworth Centre: Organised by Brixworth Centre Pre-School, this event is taking place on the day of the Coronation itself. For £20 per family of four or £5 a ticket, you can watch the Coronation live on a big screen and have access to a selection of traditional British carnival games and crafts. There will also be afternoon tea, sweet cones, a disco bouncy castle, giant bubble play and music. A cash bar will be available with a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Big band performance at The Old Savoy: The Old Savoy Big Band will be on stage at 2.30pm performing jazz favourites, such as Hit The Road Jack and Sing Sing Sing. The band is made up of local musicians from across the county, performing big band tunes to modern pop. Tickets are just £2.50 and can be purchased online.

Coronation screening in Cogenhoe Village Hall: The Coronation will be broadcast on a big screen at Cogenhoe Village Hall from 10.30am. Refreshments and a prosecco bar will be available.

Sunday, May 7:

Coronation Big Lunch and After Party at Delapre Abbey: Free tickets are now available for the Coronation Big Lunch and After Party at Delapre Abbey, from 12pm until 10.30pm. There will be the chance to enjoy live music, performances, activities and stalls. You can also purchase a picnic box for two from The Orangery for £30 – which includes homemade sausage rolls, cheese and onion quiche, a selection of breads, English cheeses, hand cut ham and much more. You can secure your free place online now.

Fun day at The Elgar Centre: Organised by the Upton Meadows Residents Association, this event is being hosted at The Elgar Centre from 12pm until 5pm. It is free to enter and there will be face painting, a Punch and Judy show, balloon modelling, soft play, food and drink stalls, a bouncy castle and music.

‘Big lunch’ picnic at Duston Sports Centre: The Coronation ‘big lunch’ picnic will take place from 11am until 2pm at Duston Sports Centre. When you bring your own picnic, you will receive a free piece of cake and drink. This free event has been organised by Duston Parish Council and Trilogy.

Coronation afternoon tea at The Doddridge Centre: The Doddridge Centre is hosting a Coronation afternoon tea from 1pm until 4pm, where there will also be a bouncy castle, games, activities and a singer. Tickets are £3 per adult and £1 per child. For tickets and more information, email [email protected] or call 01604 586384.

‘The Big Lunch’ in Cogenhoe: The Big Lunch will be held in Cogenhoe playing field from midday. Everyone is invited to bring their own picnic, and a bar and refreshments will be available. There will be kids activities, live music, heritage bus rides, Irish dancing, a dog show, and a live screening of the evening Coronation concert in the village hall.

Bank Holiday – Monday, May 8:

Tribute act at The Bandstand, Abington Park: A Buddy Holly tribute act will be performing at The Bandstand on Bank Holiday Monday. The act will be performing legendary hits including Peggy Sue and That’ll Be The Day from 2pm until 5pm.