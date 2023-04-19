Will you be joining in with the celebrations?

The excitement builds and the countdown starts for King Charles III’s Coronation celebrations, we have rounded-up all the street parties that will be taking place.

The bank holiday weekend from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8, will see residents join together to celebrate the new monarch. There will be singing, dancing, homemade cakes and quiches and much more – similar to the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations last year.

Any communities wanting to close a road to traffic in order to host a street party had to apply to West Northamptonshire Council. The deadline to do this has now passed.

Here are all the major street parties taking place across Northampton, Daventry and Towcester.

